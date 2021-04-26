Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Spire were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $32,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Spire by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,591,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Spire by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $76.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

