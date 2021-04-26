Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

MU opened at $86.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

