Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $605,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

PFXF opened at $21.19 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.