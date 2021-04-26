Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $99.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

