Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
PAYX opened at $99.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44.
In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
