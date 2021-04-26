Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

