Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cormark lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.21.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$61.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.79. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.68 and a 12-month high of C$65.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

