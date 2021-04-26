Rogers Communications Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

