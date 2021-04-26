Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,717 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $29.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

