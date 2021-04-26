Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,203,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $56.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.