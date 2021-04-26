Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

