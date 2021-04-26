Rockland Trust Co. Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

