Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $323.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

