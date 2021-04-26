Robert W. Baird Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $270.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.13.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Friday. Danaher has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $259.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,004.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 361,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,314,000 after buying an additional 328,548 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.