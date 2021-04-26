Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

