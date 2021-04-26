Rexel’s (RXEEY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RXEEY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Rexel has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.01.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

