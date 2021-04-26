Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of RVNC opened at $28.98 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,711. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,600,000 after purchasing an additional 246,997 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,888,000 after purchasing an additional 462,388 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 741,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 64,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

