Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,240 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,474.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 111,185 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $111,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

