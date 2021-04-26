Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in United Airlines by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,057 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $53.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

