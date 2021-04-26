Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $6.41 Million in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA stock opened at $133.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.25 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

