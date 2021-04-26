Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

