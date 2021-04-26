Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.96 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,276 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,557,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 1,742,491 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,066,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.