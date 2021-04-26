Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Flowers Foods worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.30 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.