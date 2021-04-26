Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.58 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

