Research Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,992,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

