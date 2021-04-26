Render Token (RNDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.40 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $154.06 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00739323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00094590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.07386707 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

