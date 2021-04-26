RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Lowered to $191.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $191.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.67.

RNR opened at $172.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

