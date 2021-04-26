Reinhart Partners Inc. Trims Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $110.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

