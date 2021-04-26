Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 4,073 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for about 1.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $32,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 91,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,017. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

