Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 12,952 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $25,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,082 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

CFG traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. 92,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,511. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

