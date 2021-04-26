Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107,389 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises about 1.9% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.83% of Wintrust Financial worth $35,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

WTFC stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.11. 746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.