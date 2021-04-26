Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.46. 5,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

