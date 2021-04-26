Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 185,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,088. The stock has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

