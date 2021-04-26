Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,672 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unilever by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after buying an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.80. 27,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,071. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

