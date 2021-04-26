Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) versus Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Redwood Trust pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Life Storage pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Redwood Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and Life Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $622.00 million 1.92 $169.18 million $1.58 6.73 Life Storage $574.74 million 12.61 $258.70 million $5.62 16.88

Life Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Redwood Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Redwood Trust and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 1 5 1 3.00 Life Storage 0 1 5 0 2.83

Redwood Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.79, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. Life Storage has a consensus target price of $88.86, indicating a potential downside of 6.32%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -91.29% 3.26% 0.29% Life Storage 25.67% 7.09% 3.49%

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Life Storage on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Third-Party Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. This segment also offers servicer advance, and other residential and multifamily credit investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

