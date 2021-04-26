Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SAP (SAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SAP (NYSE: SAP):
- 4/23/2021 – SAP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/23/2021 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/22/2021 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – SAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 4/19/2021 – SAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/9/2021 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
NYSE SAP opened at $143.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in SAP by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
