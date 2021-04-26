Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SAP (SAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SAP (NYSE: SAP):

4/23/2021 – SAP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/23/2021 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/22/2021 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – SAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/19/2021 – SAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/9/2021 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

NYSE SAP opened at $143.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get SAP SE alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in SAP by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.