Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Repsol (REPYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) in the last few weeks:
- 4/20/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/20/2021 – Repsol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/13/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 4/13/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 4/13/2021 – Repsol had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/12/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/12/2021 – Repsol is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/3/2021 – Repsol had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.27. 51,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
