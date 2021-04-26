Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apollo Global Management (APO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) recently:

4/20/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

4/13/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

4/12/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

4/2/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/30/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/22/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

3/22/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/12/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/9/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

NYSE APO opened at $53.61 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 705,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

