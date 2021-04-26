Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,551,206.06.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40.

Shares of REAL opened at C$16.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.23. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.67.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

