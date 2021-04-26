Raymond James Raises Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target to $30.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 337,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

