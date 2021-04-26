Ratecoin (XRA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ratecoin has a market cap of $65,569.87 and approximately $20.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 211.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

