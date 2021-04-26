Rate3 Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $506,408.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rate3 has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00064048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00061675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.21 or 0.00742055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00094286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.30 or 0.07385621 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

