Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $376.27 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.52 and its 200-day moving average is $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

