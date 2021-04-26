Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fortive by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,955,000 after buying an additional 244,281 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Fortive by 23.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.