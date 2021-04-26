Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Invests $303,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 36,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 87,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 212,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT opened at $131.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

