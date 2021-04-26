Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $12.21 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 3.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

