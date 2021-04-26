QunQun Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $576,177.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00758318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00095311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.39 or 0.07666059 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.