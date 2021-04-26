Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 253,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,510,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 884,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,020,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.