Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes $7.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 133,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.