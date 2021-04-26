Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,960 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,836,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after buying an additional 808,494 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $40.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

