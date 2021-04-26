Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.